Sage Rhino Capital LLC Reduces Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Sage Rhino Capital LLC trimmed its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,296 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 365 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Medtronic by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 60,284 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,410,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the period. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD lifted its position in Medtronic by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD now owns 71,087 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. lifted its position in Medtronic by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 143,961 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $12,920,000 after acquiring an additional 29,172 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lifted its position in Medtronic by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 41,517 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,726,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in Medtronic by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 219,390 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $19,690,000 after acquiring an additional 14,557 shares during the period. 79.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medtronic Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MDT opened at $83.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $88.18 and a 200 day moving average of $95.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.76. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $79.44 and a 12-month high of $128.32.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.20 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 13.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.28%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MDT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Raymond James lowered shares of Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $111.00 to $97.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.39.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

