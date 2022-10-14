Samsung Electronics (OTCMKTS:SSNLF) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $40.60

Shares of Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SSNLF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $40.60 and last traded at $40.60, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.60.

Separately, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Samsung Electronics in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.32. The company has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 3.89.

Samsung Electronics ( OTCMKTS:SSNLF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $61.30 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

Samsung Electronics Co, Ltd. engages in the consumer electronics, information technology and mobile communications, and device solutions businesses worldwide. It provides home appliances comprising of refrigerators, air dresser, washing machines, dryers, cooking appliances, dishwashers, vacuum cleaners, air conditioners, and air purifiers.

