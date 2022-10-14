Samsung Electronics (OTCMKTS:SSNLF) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $40.60

Shares of Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SSNLF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $40.60 and last traded at $40.60, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.60.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Samsung Electronics in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company.
Samsung Electronics Stock Performance
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.32. The company has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 3.89.
Samsung Electronics Company Profile
Samsung Electronics Co, Ltd. engages in the consumer electronics, information technology and mobile communications, and device solutions businesses worldwide. It provides home appliances comprising of refrigerators, air dresser, washing machines, dryers, cooking appliances, dishwashers, vacuum cleaners, air conditioners, and air purifiers.
