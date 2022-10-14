San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.
Shares of NYSE SJT opened at $10.31 on Wednesday. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust has a one year low of $5.17 and a one year high of $15.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.15.
San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.73 million during the quarter. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust had a net margin of 96.64% and a return on equity of 1,350.08%.
San Juan Basin Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in Texas. The company has a 75% net overriding royalty interest carved out of Southland's oil and natural gas interests (the Subject Interests) in properties located in the San Juan Basin in northwestern New Mexico. The Subject Interests consist of working interests, royalty interests, overriding royalty interests, and other contractual rights in 119,000 net producing acres in San Juan, Rio Arriba, and Sandoval Counties of northwestern New Mexico, as well as 1,140.0 net wells.
