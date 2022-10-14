Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) Trading Down 8%

Shares of Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA – Get Rating) traded down 8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $5.11 and last traded at $5.17. 28,619 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,145,646 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.62.
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.76. The firm has a market cap of $983.49 million, a P/E ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 0.42.
Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.01). As a group, analysts forecast that Sana Biotechnology, Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Sana Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on utilizing engineered cells as medicines. The company develops ex vivo and in vivo cell engineering platforms for various therapeutic areas with unmet treatment needs, including oncology, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, cardiovascular diseases, genetic disorders, and others.
