Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) Trading Down 8%

Shares of Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA – Get Rating) traded down 8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $5.11 and last traded at $5.17. 28,619 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,145,646 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.62.

Sana Biotechnology Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.76. The firm has a market cap of $983.49 million, a P/E ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 0.42.

Get Sana Biotechnology alerts:

Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.01). As a group, analysts forecast that Sana Biotechnology, Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sana Biotechnology

About Sana Biotechnology

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SANA. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in Sana Biotechnology by 2,162.2% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Sana Biotechnology during the second quarter worth $81,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sana Biotechnology in the first quarter valued at $86,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Sana Biotechnology in the first quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sana Biotechnology in the second quarter valued at $100,000. 64.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Sana Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on utilizing engineered cells as medicines. The company develops ex vivo and in vivo cell engineering platforms for various therapeutic areas with unmet treatment needs, including oncology, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, cardiovascular diseases, genetic disorders, and others.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sana Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sana Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.