Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) Downgraded to “Sell” at Societe Generale

Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Societe Generale from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

SDVKY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) from SEK 215 to SEK 185 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Sandvik AB (publ) from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. UBS Group raised shares of Sandvik AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Sandvik AB (publ) from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) from SEK 200 to SEK 170 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.29.

Shares of SDVKY opened at $14.05 on Friday. Sandvik AB has a twelve month low of $12.81 and a twelve month high of $29.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.77.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Sandvik AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:SDVKY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. Sandvik AB (publ) had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 18.36%. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sandvik AB will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Sandvik AB (publ) by 15.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares during the period. Mitchell Capital Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Sandvik AB (publ) by 4.2% in the first quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 18,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sandvik AB (publ) by 15.1% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,565,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $206,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253,749 shares during the period.

Sandvik AB (publ) Company Profile

Sandvik AB (publ) operates as an engineering company in the areas of mining and rock excavation, rock processing, manufacturing and machining, and materials technology in Sweden and internationally. The company offers mining and rock solutions, including drill rigs, underground loaders and trucks, rock drills and other tools, and parts and services, as well as digital and sustainability solutions; and rock processing applications, which include crushing, screening, feeding, breaking, demolition, and recycling.

