Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Given New $141.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $135.00 to $141.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $160.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Guggenheim raised their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $100.00 to $122.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $134.36.

Sarepta Therapeutics Stock Performance

Sarepta Therapeutics stock traded down $1.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $111.40. 14,835 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,178,436. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a current ratio of 4.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $110.61 and a 200 day moving average of $88.42. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $61.28 and a 1-year high of $120.23.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SRPT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($2.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.07) by ($1.58). Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 60.66% and a negative return on equity of 67.98%. The business had revenue of $233.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.08 million. Equities analysts predict that Sarepta Therapeutics will post -6.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael Andrew Chambers purchased 57,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $104.43 per share, for a total transaction of $5,962,953.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 108,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,297,028.54. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Sarepta Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $970,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 17,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $234,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 152.2% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 551,020 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,046,000 after purchasing an additional 332,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DMG Group LLC acquired a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

