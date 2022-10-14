Satellogic (NASDAQ:SATL) Shares Gap Down to $5.02

Satellogic Inc. (NASDAQ:SATL – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $5.02, but opened at $4.89. Satellogic shares last traded at $4.89, with a volume of 100 shares traded.
Satellogic Trading Down 2.6 %
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.58 and a 200 day moving average of $5.43.
Institutional Trading of Satellogic
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Satellogic in the 2nd quarter worth $355,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. purchased a new position in Satellogic in the first quarter valued at about $109,387,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Satellogic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,420,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Satellogic during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.76% of the company’s stock.
About Satellogic
Satellogic Inc builds and operates nano satellites for commercial-grade Earth observation in real-time. It offers data streams that are used in decision-making processes for various branches of government, organizations, businesses, and individuals. Its satellites are used for applications in agriculture, pipeline monitoring, critical infrastructure monitoring, disaster response, illegal logging, border patrol, port security, and other applications.
