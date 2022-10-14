Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) Stock Rating Upgraded by SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $15.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $5.00. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Satsuma Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.85) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.80) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.05) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.20) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.15) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. They issued a buy rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jonestrading started coverage on Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Satsuma Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.20.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:STSA opened at $5.77 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 0.53. Satsuma Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $2.51 and a 12 month high of $8.08.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Satsuma Pharmaceuticals

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:STSA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The financial services provider reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.04). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Satsuma Pharmaceuticals will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 613.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 15,127 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 7,176 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $195,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 219,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 17,180 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $995,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.03% of the company’s stock.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, developing novel therapeutic products for the acute treatment of migraines. The company's lead product candidate is STS101, a drug-device combination of a proprietary dry-powder formulation of dihydroergotamine mesylate, which is in SUMMIT Phase 3 efficacy trials and can be self-administered with proprietary pre-filled, single-use, and nasal delivery device.

Further Reading

