Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Schnitzer Steel Industries from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th.
Shares of NASDAQ:SCHN traded down $0.40 on Wednesday, hitting $29.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,578. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.99. Schnitzer Steel Industries has a 1 year low of $27.00 and a 1 year high of $59.70. The company has a market capitalization of $803.19 million, a PE ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 0.91.
Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous metal, and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company acquires, processes, and recycles salvaged vehicles, rail cars, home appliances, industrial machinery, manufacturing scrap, and construction and demolition scrap. It offers recycled ferrous metal, a feedstock used in the production of finished steel products; and nonferrous products, including mixed metal joint products recovered from the shredding process, such as zorba, zurik, aluminum, copper, stainless steel, nickel, brass, titanium, lead, and high temperature alloys.
