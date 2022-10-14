Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Schnitzer Steel Industries from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SCHN traded down $0.40 on Wednesday, hitting $29.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,578. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.99. Schnitzer Steel Industries has a 1 year low of $27.00 and a 1 year high of $59.70. The company has a market capitalization of $803.19 million, a PE ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SCHN. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 357.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 754 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schnitzer Steel Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schnitzer Steel Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Schnitzer Steel Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Schnitzer Steel Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. 83.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous metal, and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company acquires, processes, and recycles salvaged vehicles, rail cars, home appliances, industrial machinery, manufacturing scrap, and construction and demolition scrap. It offers recycled ferrous metal, a feedstock used in the production of finished steel products; and nonferrous products, including mixed metal joint products recovered from the shredding process, such as zorba, zurik, aluminum, copper, stainless steel, nickel, brass, titanium, lead, and high temperature alloys.

