Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.00-$6.05 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $6.46. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Schnitzer Steel Industries also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $0.42-$0.47 EPS.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Stock Up 4.9 %

Shares of SCHN opened at $29.66 on Friday. Schnitzer Steel Industries has a 52 week low of $27.00 and a 52 week high of $59.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $814.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.99.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SCHN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Schnitzer Steel Industries in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a hold rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Schnitzer Steel Industries from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Schnitzer Steel Industries

Schnitzer Steel Industries Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 1.6% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 19,665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 3.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,896 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 357.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 754 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 53.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,339 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 3.8% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 37,039 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.55% of the company’s stock.

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous metal, and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company acquires, processes, and recycles salvaged vehicles, rail cars, home appliances, industrial machinery, manufacturing scrap, and construction and demolition scrap. It offers recycled ferrous metal, a feedstock used in the production of finished steel products; and nonferrous products, including mixed metal joint products recovered from the shredding process, such as zorba, zurik, aluminum, copper, stainless steel, nickel, brass, titanium, lead, and high temperature alloys.

