Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.00-$6.05 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $6.46. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Schnitzer Steel Industries also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $0.42-$0.47 EPS.
Schnitzer Steel Industries Stock Up 4.9 %
Shares of SCHN opened at $29.66 on Friday. Schnitzer Steel Industries has a 52 week low of $27.00 and a 52 week high of $59.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $814.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.99.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
SCHN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Schnitzer Steel Industries in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a hold rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Schnitzer Steel Industries from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th.
Schnitzer Steel Industries Company Profile
Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous metal, and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company acquires, processes, and recycles salvaged vehicles, rail cars, home appliances, industrial machinery, manufacturing scrap, and construction and demolition scrap. It offers recycled ferrous metal, a feedstock used in the production of finished steel products; and nonferrous products, including mixed metal joint products recovered from the shredding process, such as zorba, zurik, aluminum, copper, stainless steel, nickel, brass, titanium, lead, and high temperature alloys.
