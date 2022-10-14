Schroder Japan Growth Fund (LON:SJG) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $202.23

Schroder Japan Growth Fund plc (LON:SJG – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 202.23 ($2.44) and traded as low as GBX 197 ($2.38). Schroder Japan Growth Fund shares last traded at GBX 197 ($2.38), with a volume of 91,359 shares.

Schroder Japan Growth Fund Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 202.07 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 199.61. The company has a current ratio of 7.00, a quick ratio of 7.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.79. The stock has a market cap of £233.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,517.92.

About Schroder Japan Growth Fund

(Get Rating)

Schroder Japan Growth Fund plc is an open-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Investment Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Japan. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund typically invests in value stocks of companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Schroder Japan Growth Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schroder Japan Growth Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.