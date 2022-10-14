Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) Shares Bought by Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC

Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,706 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FNDF. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 2,506.8% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares during the period. St. James Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

Get Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA FNDF opened at $25.83 on Friday. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 12 month low of $24.81 and a 12 month high of $34.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.16.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.