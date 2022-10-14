Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) Shares Purchased by Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC

Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,350 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the quarter. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 2,506.8% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares during the period. St. James Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.43. 43,427 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,449,538. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 1 year low of $24.81 and a 1 year high of $34.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.47 and a 200-day moving average of $29.16.

