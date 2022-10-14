Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Sold by Madden Advisory Services Inc.

Madden Advisory Services Inc. decreased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 694 shares during the period. Madden Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 38,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 58.8% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 25,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after acquiring an additional 9,258 shares during the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 16,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 4,132 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 3,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 27,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,000 after buying an additional 5,710 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHF traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.38. 198,358 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,697,110. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.58. Schwab International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $27.40 and a twelve month high of $40.66.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

