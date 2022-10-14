Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) Shares Sold by BCS Wealth Management

BCS Wealth Management lowered its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,951 shares during the quarter. BCS Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cooper Financial Group acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $704,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 121,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 170,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,180,000 after acquiring an additional 58,043 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $588,000.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,141,776. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.90. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.37 and a fifty-two week high of $54.82.

