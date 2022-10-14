Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) Stock Position Increased by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) by 45.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,368 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,445 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cooper Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $704,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 17.3% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 121,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. grew its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 51.4% during the second quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 170,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,180,000 after purchasing an additional 58,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $588,000.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

SCHZ traded down $0.17 on Friday, reaching $44.61. 11,220 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,141,776. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.90. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $44.37 and a 52-week high of $54.82.

