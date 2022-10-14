Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Shares Bought by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 165,619 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,516 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF comprises 1.9% of Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC owned about 0.07% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $9,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHG. Destination Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 14.9% in the second quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 7,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the period. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 67,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,888,000 after purchasing an additional 2,637 shares during the last quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $248,000. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 24.0% during the second quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC now owns 30,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after buying an additional 5,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 67,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,890,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $0.90 on Friday, reaching $55.25. 21,404 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,288,673. The company’s 50-day moving average is $61.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.19. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $53.18 and a 1-year high of $84.11.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

