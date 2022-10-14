Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Shares Purchased by BCS Wealth Management

BCS Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 27,692 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the quarter. BCS Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHV. Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 30.1% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,220,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,212,000 after acquiring an additional 282,192 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 15.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,163,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,463,000 after acquiring an additional 281,812 shares during the period. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1,229.0% during the second quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 293,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 271,309 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,689,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,594,000 after purchasing an additional 259,010 shares during the period. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 35.6% in the first quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 963,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,789,000 after purchasing an additional 252,872 shares during the period.

SCHV traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $60.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 702 shares, compared to its average volume of 567,608. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $58.00 and a twelve month high of $74.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.76.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

