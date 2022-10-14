Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Shares Purchased by Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC

Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,242 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 50,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,727,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648 shares during the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 508,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,213,000 after acquiring an additional 130,015 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 119.3% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 130,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,555,000 after acquiring an additional 70,989 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC now owns 16,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

SCHV opened at $60.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $64.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.76. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $58.00 and a 1 year high of $74.73.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Featured Stories

