Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Shares Purchased by Colorado Capital Management Inc.

Colorado Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,385 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 3.9% of Colorado Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Colorado Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $4,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 157.4% during the 1st quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $62.11. 4,563 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 540,322. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.95. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $59.74 and a 12-month high of $83.73.

