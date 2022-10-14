Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Stock Position Trimmed by REDW Wealth LLC

REDW Wealth LLC cut its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,343 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF comprises 1.3% of REDW Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. REDW Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $3,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 93.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 28,076,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,007,000 after buying an additional 13,553,949 shares in the last quarter. Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,122,000. Evensky & Katz LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.2% in the 1st quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 4,006,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,931,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005,314 shares during the last quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC now owns 4,170,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strid Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 106.0% in the 1st quarter. Strid Group LLC now owns 2,437,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254,153 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHB traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,343,979. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.30. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.92 and a fifty-two week high of $57.10.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

