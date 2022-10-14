SciSparc Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPRC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

SciSparc Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPRC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 39,300 shares, a decrease of 66.8% from the September 15th total of 118,300 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 3,270,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SciSparc stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in SciSparc Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPRC – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 16,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 1.57% of SciSparc at the end of the most recent reporting period. 10.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPRC traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $1.00. 802 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,285,858. SciSparc has a 12 month low of $0.61 and a 12 month high of $8.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.00.

SciSparc Ltd., a specialty clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops drugs based on cannabinoid molecules. Its drug development programs include SCI-110 for the treatment of Tourette syndrome, obstructive sleep apnea, and Alzheimer's disease and agitation; SCI-160 for the treatment of pain; and SCI-210 for the treatment of autism spectrum disorder and epilepsy.

