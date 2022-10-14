Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) Given New $50.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $43.00 to $50.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price points to a potential upside of 11.91% from the stock’s previous close.

STNG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Scorpio Tankers from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley lifted their target price on Scorpio Tankers from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on Scorpio Tankers from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.71.

Scorpio Tankers Stock Up 1.2 %

STNG stock opened at $44.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.92, a PEG ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 0.47. Scorpio Tankers has a 12-month low of $11.02 and a 12-month high of $46.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.43.

Institutional Trading of Scorpio Tankers

Scorpio Tankers ( NYSE:STNG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The shipping company reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $405.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.11 million. Scorpio Tankers had a positive return on equity of 3.32% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 191.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.94) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Scorpio Tankers will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TCW Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 423,040 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $9,045,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS bought a new stake in Scorpio Tankers in the 2nd quarter valued at $15,158,000. Key Square Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Scorpio Tankers in the 1st quarter valued at $1,515,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Scorpio Tankers in the 1st quarter worth $215,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Scorpio Tankers during the 1st quarter worth about $639,000. Institutional investors own 50.20% of the company’s stock.

About Scorpio Tankers

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 18, 2022, the company's fleet consisted of 124 owned, finance leased, or bareboat chartered-in tankers, including 42 LR2, 6 LR1, 62 MR, and 14 Handymax with a weighted average age of approximately 6.2 years.

