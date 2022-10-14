Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday after Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on the stock from $43.00 to $50.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock. Scorpio Tankers traded as high as $46.66 and last traded at $46.55, with a volume of 57867 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $44.68.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Scorpio Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Scorpio Tankers from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com lowered Scorpio Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.71.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Scorpio Tankers

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 1,495.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,865,679 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $64,385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748,708 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Scorpio Tankers during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $18,539,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 810.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 553,021 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $19,085,000 after purchasing an additional 492,296 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS bought a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the 2nd quarter valued at $15,158,000. Finally, Beck Bode LLC acquired a new stake in Scorpio Tankers in the 1st quarter valued at $8,304,000. 50.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Scorpio Tankers Trading Up 4.4 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.88 and its 200-day moving average is $34.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 0.47.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The shipping company reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $405.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.11 million. Scorpio Tankers had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a positive return on equity of 3.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 191.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.94) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Scorpio Tankers Inc. will post 8.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Scorpio Tankers Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. Scorpio Tankers’s payout ratio is -63.49%.

About Scorpio Tankers

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 18, 2022, the company's fleet consisted of 124 owned, finance leased, or bareboat chartered-in tankers, including 42 LR2, 6 LR1, 62 MR, and 14 Handymax with a weighted average age of approximately 6.2 years.

