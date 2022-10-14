scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH) Short Interest Up 67.5% in September

scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 194,300 shares, an increase of 67.5% from the September 15th total of 116,000 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 269,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

SCPH traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $5.40. 338,120 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 136,708. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.48 and its 200-day moving average is $5.18. The company has a market cap of $147.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 0.23. scPharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $3.48 and a twelve month high of $6.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a current ratio of 3.72.

scPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCPH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.03). Equities analysts predict that scPharmaceuticals will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SCPH shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of scPharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Maxim Group upped their price objective on shares of scPharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, SVB Leerink raised shares of scPharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday.

In other news, major shareholder 5Am Partners Iv, Llc sold 37,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.02, for a total transaction of $188,420.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 112,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $562,240. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 626,622 shares of company stock valued at $2,635,860 in the last 90 days. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SCPH. Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new stake in scPharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $822,000. Simplex Trading LLC grew its position in scPharmaceuticals by 2,366.0% in the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 23,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 22,217 shares in the last quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC grew its position in scPharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the first quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 1,396,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,933,000 after acquiring an additional 23,600 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in scPharmaceuticals by 7.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 103,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 6,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its position in scPharmaceuticals by 4.7% in the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 348,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after acquiring an additional 15,778 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.28% of the company’s stock.

scPharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development of transformative pharmaceutical products for subcutaneous delivery. Its products include FUROSCIX, a furosemide injection which is used as parenteral diuretic in treating heart failure and scCeftriaxone, used as parenteral antibiotic outside the hospital setting.

