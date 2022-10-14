SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 7,033 ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB)

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESAB. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in ESAB during the first quarter valued at $19,233,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in shares of ESAB during the second quarter valued at about $286,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of ESAB during the second quarter valued at about $11,002,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ESAB during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,222,000. Finally, Evermore Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ESAB during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,368,000. 82.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ESAB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of ESAB in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of ESAB from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of ESAB in a report on Monday, September 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of ESAB opened at $33.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.60. ESAB Co. has a 1 year low of $32.12 and a 1 year high of $58.08.

ESAB (NYSE:ESAB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $661.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $629.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ESAB Co. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%.

ESAB Corporation formulates, develops, manufactures, and supplies consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, and automated welding, as well as gas control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables, including electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

