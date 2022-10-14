SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC Takes $256,000 Position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 80.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 14,913,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,278,000 after buying an additional 6,668,422 shares in the last quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP now owns 5,781,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,934,000 after purchasing an additional 160,371 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,458,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,410,000 after purchasing an additional 338,081 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 1,851.6% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,090,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,349,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,849,000 after purchasing an additional 35,011 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

SPIP opened at $25.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.95. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a 1 year low of $25.28 and a 1 year high of $32.04.

