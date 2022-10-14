SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock.

SeaChange International Stock Performance

Shares of SEAC traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 414,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,048. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.70. SeaChange International has a fifty-two week low of $0.38 and a fifty-two week high of $3.44.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SeaChange International

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SeaChange International by 6.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,819,336 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,056,000 after acquiring an additional 114,207 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of SeaChange International by 689.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 386,858 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 337,858 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of SeaChange International in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of SeaChange International in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SeaChange International in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.11% of the company’s stock.

About SeaChange International

SeaChange International, Inc provides multiscreen, advertising, and premium over the top (OTT) video products and services that facilitate the aggregation, licensing, management, and distribution of video and advertising content worldwide. The company offers video products, including video back-office, a software platform that enables content and service providers to manage, monetize and deliver a seamless viewing experience to subscribers across televisions, personal computers (PCs), tablets, smart phones, and other IP-enabled devices; and media asset management software, which is used to receive, manage and publish video content for viewing on televisions, tablets, PCs and other consumer devices.

