Seaport Res Ptn Comments on Axalta Coating Systems Ltd.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:AXTA)

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn cut their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 13th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now expects that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $0.39 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.43. The consensus estimate for Axalta Coating Systems’ current full-year earnings is $1.55 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Axalta Coating Systems’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.53 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.96 EPS.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 21.80%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Axalta Coating Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.54.

Shares of NYSE:AXTA opened at $22.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 24.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.82. Axalta Coating Systems has a one year low of $20.66 and a one year high of $34.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.93.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 218.9% in the fourth quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 160,383 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,312,000 after buying an additional 110,093 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in Axalta Coating Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $965,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Axalta Coating Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Axalta Coating Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $1,163,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 142.2% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 19,734 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 11,585 shares in the last quarter.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent-borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

