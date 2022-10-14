Seiko Epson Co. (OTCMKTS:SEKEY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Seiko Epson Co. (OTCMKTS:SEKEY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 64,700 shares, a drop of 26.8% from the September 15th total of 88,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 122,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Seiko Epson Price Performance

Seiko Epson stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.88. The company had a trading volume of 60,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,456. The company has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Seiko Epson has a fifty-two week low of $6.61 and a fifty-two week high of $9.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.52.

Seiko Epson (OTCMKTS:SEKEY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.13. Seiko Epson had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Seiko Epson will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Seiko Epson Company Profile

Seiko Epson Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and provides services for products in the printing solutions, visual communications, manufacturing-related and wearables, and other businesses. It operates through three segments: Printing Solutions, Visual Communications, and Manufacturing-related and Wearables segments.

