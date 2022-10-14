Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) Stock Position Increased by Winder Investment Pte Ltd

Winder Investment Pte Ltd grew its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT – Get Rating) by 20.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,304,914 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 1,085,879 shares during the quarter. Sensient Technologies accounts for about 10.2% of Winder Investment Pte Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Winder Investment Pte Ltd owned 0.15% of Sensient Technologies worth $507,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in Sensient Technologies by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 31,499 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,644,000 after acquiring an additional 4,127 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 19.0% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 391,895 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,900,000 after buying an additional 62,463 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 2.1% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 386,198 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,421,000 after buying an additional 8,106 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 2.7% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 7,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies by 7.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 99,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,336,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SXT shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Sensient Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Sidoti raised shares of Sensient Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday.

Shares of SXT stock traded down $1.21 on Friday, hitting $69.11. The stock had a trading volume of 2,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,090. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $77.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.09. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 21.64 and a beta of 0.90. Sensient Technologies Co. has a one year low of $67.63 and a one year high of $106.32.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $371.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.70 million. Sensient Technologies had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 9.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.46%.

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Extracts Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group.

