Severn Trent Plc (OTCMKTS:SVTRF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Severn Trent Plc (OTCMKTS:SVTRF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 82,300 shares, a growth of 188.8% from the September 15th total of 28,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 411.5 days.

Shares of Severn Trent stock remained flat at $24.20 during mid-day trading on Friday. 6,010 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,167. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.86 and a 200-day moving average of $35.26. Severn Trent has a one year low of $24.20 and a one year high of $39.80.

Severn Trent Plc operates as a water and sewerage company in England and Wales. It operates in two segments, Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services. The Regulated Water and Waste Water segment offers water and waste water services to approximately 4.8 million households and businesses in the Midlands and Wales.

