Severn Trent Plc (OTCMKTS:SVTRF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Severn Trent Plc (OTCMKTS:SVTRF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 82,300 shares, a growth of 188.8% from the September 15th total of 28,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 411.5 days.
Severn Trent Price Performance
Shares of Severn Trent stock remained flat at $24.20 during mid-day trading on Friday. 6,010 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,167. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.86 and a 200-day moving average of $35.26. Severn Trent has a one year low of $24.20 and a one year high of $39.80.
Severn Trent Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Severn Trent (SVTRF)
- Trinseo Gets A Downgrade But That Doesn’t Stop It From Advancing
- Is Taiwan Semiconductor A Good Investment For 2023?
- Delta Air Lines Looks Ready To Take Off
- Does the Zillow Stock Forecast Hint Toward a Turnaround?
- The Rally in Walgreen’s Boots Alliance May be Short Lived
Receive News & Ratings for Severn Trent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Severn Trent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.