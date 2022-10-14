SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 161,771 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 418.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 200,466 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 161,771 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $15,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 61,191,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,523,173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,919,844 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 43,379,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,915,421,000 after acquiring an additional 3,016,611 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,829,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,775,525,000 after acquiring an additional 2,665,942 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,608,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,852,940,000 after acquiring an additional 773,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 1st quarter worth $847,508,000. 78.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 117,839 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.47, for a total transaction of $9,836,021.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 231,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,319,465.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 117,839 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.47, for a total transaction of $9,836,021.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 231,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,319,465.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 284,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.20, for a total transaction of $25,949,227.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 412,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,651,190.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 402,470 shares of company stock worth $35,794,063. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Performance

Archer-Daniels-Midland stock traded down $2.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $86.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,663,132. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1-year low of $61.80 and a 1-year high of $98.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $86.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.07. The company has a market cap of $48.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.79.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $27.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.87 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The business’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is presently 25.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.36.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

