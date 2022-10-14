SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 20,667 Shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 239,094 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,667 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF were worth $28,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOP. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the first quarter worth about $47,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the first quarter worth about $81,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the first quarter worth about $138,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the first quarter worth about $161,000.
SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Trading Down 2.2 %
XOP stock traded down $3.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $141.59. 132,454 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,976,786. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $137.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.50. SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF has a 12 month low of $88.02 and a 12 month high of $170.62.
SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Profile
SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index. The S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index represents the oil and gas exploration and production sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index.
