SG Americas Securities LLC Has $21.36 Million Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,281 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,750 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $21,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Linde by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,790,090 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,626,729,000 after purchasing an additional 125,709 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Linde by 5.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,679,214 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,202,713,000 after buying an additional 1,368,221 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Linde by 4.2% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,695,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,376,207,000 after buying an additional 552,675 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Linde by 18.5% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,286,111 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,966,719,000 after buying an additional 1,450,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Linde by 17.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,961,112 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,864,965,000 after buying an additional 1,303,346 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Linde stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $282.36. 12,188 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,858,138. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $286.45 and a 200 day moving average of $298.89. Linde plc has a 1-year low of $262.47 and a 1-year high of $352.18. The company has a market capitalization of $140.72 billion, a PE ratio of 40.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.85.

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.12. Linde had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 10.88%. The firm had revenue of $8.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Linde plc will post 11.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.83%.

LIN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Linde in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $338.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Linde from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Linde from $370.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Linde from $390.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Linde from €370.00 ($377.55) to €355.00 ($362.24) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $359.00.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

