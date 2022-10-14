SG Americas Securities LLC Increases Position in Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS – Get Rating) by 304.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,007,413 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 758,555 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.15% of Grifols worth $11,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GRFS. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Grifols by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,172,143 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $200,571,000 after purchasing an additional 2,265,005 shares in the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Grifols by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,089,872 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $82,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064,065 shares in the last quarter. Harris Associates L P acquired a new stake in shares of Grifols in the 1st quarter worth $10,531,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Grifols by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 4,857,661 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $56,737,000 after purchasing an additional 871,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Grifols by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,506,483 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,276,000 after purchasing an additional 591,834 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Grifols stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $6.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,599,592. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Grifols, S.A. has a 1 year low of $5.78 and a 1 year high of $14.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.18.

Grifols ( NASDAQ:GRFS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Grifols, S.A. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on GRFS shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Grifols from €20.00 ($20.41) to €13.00 ($13.27) in a research report on Monday. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Grifols from €20.15 ($20.56) to €20.30 ($20.71) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Grifols in a research report on Monday, July 25th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Grifols in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Grifols from €11.50 ($11.73) to €10.30 ($10.51) in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.90.

Grifols, SA engages in the procurement, manufacture, preparation, and sale of therapeutic products, primarily hemoderivatives. The company operates through Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others divisions. The Bioscience division researches, develops, produces, and markets plasma-derived medicines and other innovative solutions to treat patients with chronic, rare, prevalent, and life-threatening diseases.

