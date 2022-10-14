SG Americas Securities LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB – Get Rating) by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 228,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 240,433 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.13% of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF worth $19,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EMB. J.Safra Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 107.2% in the 1st quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 2,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,494 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 601.2% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EMB traded down $0.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $78.01. The stock had a trading volume of 102,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,319,109. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $77.09 and a 12 month high of $111.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $84.46 and its 200 day moving average is $87.68.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.371 per share. This represents a $4.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 3rd. This is a positive change from iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.31.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

