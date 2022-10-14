SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 1,418,657 Shares of Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its stake in Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT – Get Rating) by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,477,115 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,418,657 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Wipro were worth $13,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DGS Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Wipro by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 75,833 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 8,321 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Wipro during the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,800,000. Deuterium Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wipro during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wipro by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 32,363 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 10,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wipro during the 2nd quarter valued at about $144,000. Institutional investors own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WIT traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.47. 97,710 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,451,525. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Wipro Limited has a 1 year low of $4.38 and a 1 year high of $9.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.50, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.72.

Wipro ( NYSE:WIT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The information technology services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.02). Wipro had a net margin of 14.06% and a return on equity of 17.66%. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Wipro Limited will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on WIT shares. Credit Suisse Group cut Wipro from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup cut Wipro from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Wipro from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $7.30 to $4.70 in a report on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Wipro in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Wipro from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.87 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.79.

Wipro Limited operates as information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. It operates through three segments: IT Services, IT Products, and India State Run Enterprise Services (ISRE). The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology and IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, cloud and infrastructure, business process, cloud, mobility and analytics, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

