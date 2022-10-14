Shapeways Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SHPW) Short Interest Update

Shapeways Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SHPW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 72,600 shares, a decrease of 37.1% from the September 15th total of 115,400 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 219,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shapeways Stock Up 2.9 %

Shapeways stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.62. 63,620 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 145,944. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.79 and a 200 day moving average of $1.32. Shapeways has a 1-year low of $0.57 and a 1-year high of $12.81. The company has a market capitalization of $30.74 million, a PE ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 0.72.

Shapeways (NYSE:SHPW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.35 million. Shapeways had a negative return on equity of 19.88% and a negative net margin of 26.66%. Research analysts expect that Shapeways will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Shapeways by 97.3% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,697,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,398,000 after buying an additional 1,330,412 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Shapeways by 8.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 528,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,513,000 after buying an additional 41,930 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Shapeways during the third quarter worth about $123,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Shapeways during the first quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Shapeways during the first quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors own 25.29% of the company’s stock.

Shapeways Holdings, Inc facilitates the design, manufacture, and sale of 3D printed products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers an end-to-end digital manufacturing platform on which the users can transform digital designs into physical products under the Otto brand.

