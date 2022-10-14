Shell (LON:SHEL) PT Set at GBX 3,200 by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,200 ($38.67) price objective on Shell (LON:SHEL – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on SHEL. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Shell from GBX 2,045 ($24.71) to GBX 2,025 ($24.47) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 2,779 ($33.58) price target on shares of Shell in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. UBS Group set a GBX 2,650 ($32.02) price target on shares of Shell in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 2,800 ($33.83) target price on shares of Shell in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 3,300 ($39.87) price objective on shares of Shell in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Shell presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 2,931.40 ($35.42).

LON:SHEL opened at GBX 2,302.50 ($27.82) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £164.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 540.49. Shell has a one year low of GBX 1,833.40 ($22.15) and a one year high of GBX 2,459.24 ($29.72). The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,270.59 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,214.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.10, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.93%.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

