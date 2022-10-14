Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Separately, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Shell Midstream Partners from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Shell Midstream Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.75.

Get Shell Midstream Partners alerts:

Shell Midstream Partners Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE:SHLX traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $15.83. The stock had a trading volume of 5,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,462,843. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.81 and a 200 day moving average of $14.82. The stock has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 1.24. Shell Midstream Partners has a 12-month low of $10.76 and a 12-month high of $16.08.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shell Midstream Partners

Shell Midstream Partners ( NYSE:SHLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The pipeline company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $149.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.81 million. Shell Midstream Partners had a net margin of 97.11% and a return on equity of 98.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Shell Midstream Partners will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SHLX. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Shell Midstream Partners by 39.8% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,387 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 3,241 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Shell Midstream Partners in the first quarter worth about $94,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Shell Midstream Partners by 8.5% in the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 166,165 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,363,000 after acquiring an additional 12,970 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in Shell Midstream Partners in the first quarter worth about $5,321,000. Finally, Fractal Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Shell Midstream Partners by 522.6% in the first quarter. Fractal Investments LLC now owns 401,966 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,716,000 after acquiring an additional 337,400 shares during the last quarter.

Shell Midstream Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream, and logistics assets in the United States. It owns interests in crude oil and refined products pipelines and terminals to transport onshore and offshore crude oil production to Gulf Coast and Midwest refining markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.