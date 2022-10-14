Shenzhen Investment Holdings Bay Area Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SIHBY) Short Interest Update

Shenzhen Investment Holdings Bay Area Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SIHBY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a decline of 60.4% from the September 15th total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shenzhen Investment Holdings Bay Area Development Trading Up 9.3 %

Shares of SIHBY stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.65. 624 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,307. Shenzhen Investment Holdings Bay Area Development has a 12 month low of $1.44 and a 12 month high of $3.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.00.

Shenzhen Investment Holdings Bay Area Development Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.0765 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 8.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st.

Shenzhen Investment Holdings Bay Area Development Company Profile

Shenzhen Investment Holdings Bay Area Development Company Limited, an investment holding company, develops, operates, and manages toll expressways and bridges in the People's Republic of China. It operates through GS Superhighway, GZ West Superhighway, and Xintang Interchange segments. The company operates toll expressway projects comprising Guangzhou-Shenzhen superhighway and Guangzhou-Zhuhai West superhighway.

