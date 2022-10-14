ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) Stock Price Down 6.5%

ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) dropped 6.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $255.00 and last traded at $256.81. Approximately 10,895 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 440,017 shares. The stock had previously closed at $274.67.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SWAV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of ShockWave Medical from $232.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of ShockWave Medical from $176.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of ShockWave Medical from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer cut shares of ShockWave Medical from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of ShockWave Medical from $278.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.88.

Get ShockWave Medical alerts:

ShockWave Medical Trading Down 6.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 4.41. The company has a market cap of $9.24 billion, a PE ratio of 174.66 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $281.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $218.84.

Insider Activity

ShockWave Medical ( NASDAQ:SWAV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.25. ShockWave Medical had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 21.25%. The business had revenue of $120.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 115.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Trinh Phung sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.76, for a total value of $1,087,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,788,577.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Trinh Phung sold 3,500 shares of ShockWave Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.76, for a total value of $1,087,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,063 shares in the company, valued at $7,788,577.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank T. Watkins sold 3,000 shares of ShockWave Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.44, for a total transaction of $619,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,260,926.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 108,700 shares of company stock valued at $30,455,976. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWAV. Matisse Capital lifted its stake in ShockWave Medical by 31.2% in the first quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 11,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,348,000 after acquiring an additional 2,690 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in ShockWave Medical during the first quarter worth approximately $18,614,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in ShockWave Medical during the first quarter worth approximately $419,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in ShockWave Medical by 25.9% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in ShockWave Medical by 7.3% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

ShockWave Medical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease (PAD); C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee PAD.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ShockWave Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ShockWave Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.