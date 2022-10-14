Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) PT Set at €146.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €146.00 ($148.98) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Warburg Research set a €125.00 ($127.55) target price on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €140.00 ($142.86) target price on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Baader Bank set a €110.00 ($112.24) price objective on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Berenberg Bank set a €110.00 ($112.24) price objective on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays set a €95.00 ($96.94) target price on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Thursday, October 6th.

Shop Apotheke Europe Stock Performance

Shares of SAE stock opened at €39.34 ($40.14) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $711.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.29, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €57.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of €76.76. Shop Apotheke Europe has a 52 week low of €39.14 ($39.94) and a 52 week high of €165.70 ($169.08).

About Shop Apotheke Europe

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, France, Belgium, Italy, and the Netherlands. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

