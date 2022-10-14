Short Interest in Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) Declines By 83.3%

Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 83.3% from the September 15th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Ashtead Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ASHTY opened at $194.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.34 billion, a PE ratio of 13.94, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $199.93 and a 200 day moving average of $203.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.22. Ashtead Group has a one year low of $161.67 and a one year high of $349.69.

Get Ashtead Group alerts:

Ashtead Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $2.65 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This is a positive change from Ashtead Group’s previous dividend of $0.45. Ashtead Group’s payout ratio is presently 43.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Ashtead Group Company Profile

ASHTY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Ashtead Group from GBX 4,825 ($58.30) to GBX 5,150 ($62.23) in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Liberum Capital upgraded Ashtead Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. OTR Global cut Ashtead Group to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Ashtead Group from GBX 4,655 ($56.25) to GBX 4,830 ($58.36) in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5,311.00.

(Get Rating)

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It provides pumps, power generation, heating, cooling, scaffolding, traffic management, temporary flooring, trench shoring, and lifting services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ashtead Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashtead Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.