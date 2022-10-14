Short Interest in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Grows By 47.4%

ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 948,100 shares, an increase of 47.4% from the September 15th total of 643,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,060,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ASML

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ASML. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASML in the third quarter worth $27,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank grew its stake in shares of ASML by 90.9% in the first quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 42 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of ASML in the second quarter worth $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of ASML in the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of ASML by 275.0% during the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 75 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on ASML. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of ASML from $925.00 to $794.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of ASML from €815.00 ($831.63) to €615.00 ($627.55) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. UBS Group raised shares of ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of ASML from $600.00 to $510.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ASML currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $691.45.

ASML Trading Down 6.5 %

ASML stock traded down $26.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $379.13. The company had a trading volume of 1,725,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,132,711. ASML has a 1-year low of $363.15 and a 1-year high of $881.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $486.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $527.00. The stock has a market cap of $155.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.36.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.26. ASML had a net margin of 31.36% and a return on equity of 64.93%. The firm had revenue of $5.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. As a group, analysts expect that ASML will post 13.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASML Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th were paid a $1.3991 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.63%.

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Featured Articles

