Short Interest in Aurcana Silver Co. (OTCMKTS:AUNFF) Rises By 63.1%

Aurcana Silver Co. (OTCMKTS:AUNFF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 255,200 shares, a growth of 63.1% from the September 15th total of 156,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,490,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Aurcana Silver Stock Performance

Aurcana Silver stock opened at $0.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 million, a P/E ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.01 and its 200 day moving average is $0.06. Aurcana Silver has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.57.

Get Aurcana Silver alerts:

About Aurcana Silver

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Aurcana Silver Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and operation of natural resource properties. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Revenue-Virginius Mine located in Colorado; and the Shafter silver property located in Texas, the United States.

Receive News & Ratings for Aurcana Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurcana Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.