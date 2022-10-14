Short Interest in Aurcana Silver Co. (OTCMKTS:AUNFF) Rises By 63.1%

Aurcana Silver Co. (OTCMKTS:AUNFF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 255,200 shares, a growth of 63.1% from the September 15th total of 156,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,490,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Aurcana Silver Stock Performance
Aurcana Silver stock opened at $0.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 million, a P/E ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.01 and its 200 day moving average is $0.06. Aurcana Silver has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.57.
About Aurcana Silver
