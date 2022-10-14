Short Interest in Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPF) Drops By 86.4%

Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 32,400 shares, a decline of 86.4% from the September 15th total of 237,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 15.4 days.
Barratt Developments Price Performance
Shares of BTDPF stock remained flat at $4.01 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.02 and a 200 day moving average of $5.65. Barratt Developments has a 1 year low of $3.65 and a 1 year high of $10.33.
Barratt Developments Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Barratt Developments (BTDPF)
- Is Taiwan Semiconductor A Good Investment For 2023?
- Trinseo Gets A Downgrade But That Doesn’t Stop It From Advancing
- Delta Air Lines Looks Ready To Take Off
- Does the Zillow Stock Forecast Hint Toward a Turnaround?
- The Rally in Walgreen’s Boots Alliance May be Short Lived
Receive News & Ratings for Barratt Developments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barratt Developments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.