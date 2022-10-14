Short Interest in Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPF) Drops By 86.4%

Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 32,400 shares, a decline of 86.4% from the September 15th total of 237,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 15.4 days.

Barratt Developments Price Performance

Shares of BTDPF stock remained flat at $4.01 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.02 and a 200 day moving average of $5.65. Barratt Developments has a 1 year low of $3.65 and a 1 year high of $10.33.

Barratt Developments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities; and retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.

