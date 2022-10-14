Short Interest in Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) Drops By 21.2%

Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 108,600 shares, a drop of 21.2% from the September 15th total of 137,800 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 39,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BBSI has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Barrett Business Services in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Barrett Business Services from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Barrett Business Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Barrett Business Services news, Director Anthony Meeker sold 1,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.27, for a total value of $144,350.67. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,246,203.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Barrett Business Services news, Director Anthony Meeker sold 1,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.27, for a total value of $144,350.67. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,246,203.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jon L. Justesen sold 2,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.44, for a total value of $239,471.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $656,689.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Barrett Business Services

Barrett Business Services Stock Performance

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,904 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $926,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Barrett Business Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 7,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BBSI traded down $1.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $79.89. 28,145 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,127. Barrett Business Services has a 12-month low of $57.76 and a 12-month high of $86.82. The company has a market cap of $566.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $81.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.89.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.61. Barrett Business Services had a return on equity of 22.59% and a net margin of 4.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.24 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Barrett Business Services will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Barrett Business Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. Barrett Business Services’s payout ratio is 20.41%.

About Barrett Business Services

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. The company develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry.

