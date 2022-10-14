Short Interest in BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF) Drops By 69.6%

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 21,100 shares, a drop of 69.6% from the September 15th total of 69,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 143,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Portfolio Manager Michael Kalinoski sold 5,660 shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.67, for a total value of $37,752.20. Following the completion of the sale, the portfolio manager now owns 2 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get BlackRock MuniVest Fund alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MVF. Bramshill Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 38.7% during the second quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 3,203,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,867,000 after purchasing an additional 893,075 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund during the first quarter worth about $3,271,000. Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 179.3% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 457,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,737,000 after purchasing an additional 294,019 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 94.1% during the first quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 476,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,902,000 after purchasing an additional 231,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 871,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,496,000 after buying an additional 193,965 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund Stock Down 1.2 %

BlackRock MuniVest Fund Announces Dividend

MVF stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.55. 177,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 163,485. BlackRock MuniVest Fund has a 52-week low of $6.50 and a 52-week high of $9.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.43.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.0265 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th.

About BlackRock MuniVest Fund

(Get Rating)

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long term municipal obligations that are exempt from federal income taxes.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniVest Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniVest Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.